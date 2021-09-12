Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) to announce $37.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $40.00 million. Riley Exploration Permian reported sales of $770,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,809.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full-year sales of $144.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.55 million to $159.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $167.31 million, with estimates ranging from $156.62 million to $178.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Riley Exploration Permian.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $42.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.34 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

In related news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 3,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $58,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Texel Resources Inc. bought 12,818 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $217,393.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 33,701 shares of company stock worth $593,164 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPX. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 41.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:REPX traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,005. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Riley Exploration Permian has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $79.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd.

Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

