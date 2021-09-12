Analysts Anticipate Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $936.77 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will post $936.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $924.60 million to $946.00 million. Ventas posted sales of $918.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventas will report full-year sales of $3.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ventas.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VTR. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,080,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,226 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,393 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 214.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Ventas by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.19. 1,403,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,163,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ventas has a 12-month low of $37.83 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.24.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ventas (VTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.