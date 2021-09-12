Oikos Price Tops $0.0113 on Major Exchanges (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Oikos coin can currently be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oikos has a total market cap of $2.02 million and $23,888.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oikos has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00075766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.94 or 0.00130300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.73 or 0.00182032 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,348.90 or 0.07280481 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,874.74 or 0.99731358 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $435.06 or 0.00945827 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003021 BTC.

About Oikos

Oikos launched on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 189,061,308 coins and its circulating supply is 179,038,267 coins. The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

