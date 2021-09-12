Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Receives $99.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.88.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,928,000 after acquiring an additional 70,509 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 24.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after buying an additional 142,797 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter worth $480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

EHC traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.99. 606,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.26. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. Encompass Health has a one year low of $60.44 and a one year high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

