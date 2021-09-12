Lambda Price Down 28.5% Over Last Week (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $23.37 million and approximately $4.59 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lambda coin can now be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Lambda has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00063140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.12 or 0.00163555 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00014467 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00044697 BTC.

Lambda Coin Profile

Lambda (CRYPTO:LAMB) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,439,657,036 coins. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

