LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LIVN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN traded down $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.90. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $90.25.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $264.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.73 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LivaNova will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $86,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,905.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 14.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in LivaNova during the second quarter worth about $331,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in LivaNova by 16.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 274,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,051,000 after purchasing an additional 39,253 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in LivaNova by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in LivaNova during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

