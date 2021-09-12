Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $233.50.

FTNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,080 shares of company stock valued at $15,046,015. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fortinet by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,704,000 after purchasing an additional 17,886 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Fortinet by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 9,124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.49. 663,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $288.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.24. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $322.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.