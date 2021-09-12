Newscrypto Trading Up 10.4% Over Last Week (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $157.95 million and approximately $7.46 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00002287 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00074967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.77 or 0.00130134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.83 or 0.00182522 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,880.46 or 0.99892458 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,345.90 or 0.07284799 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $437.99 or 0.00953609 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

