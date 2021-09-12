Gitcoin (GTC) Trading 23.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Gitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.46 or 0.00020577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gitcoin has traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar. Gitcoin has a total market capitalization of $134.29 million and $21.48 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gitcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00063045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.11 or 0.00163391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00014471 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00044693 BTC.

Gitcoin Coin Profile

Gitcoin (CRYPTO:GTC) is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity . Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Gitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.