Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Receives $41.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.92.

JHG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JHG traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $42.28. 529,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,128. Janus Henderson Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.53 and its 200-day moving average is $37.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $738.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.50 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.50%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,735,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 60.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.