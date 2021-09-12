Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) to Post $0.39 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Digital Turbine posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

APPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.06.

NASDAQ APPS traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.89. 2,842,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,908,765. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.17 and its 200-day moving average is $69.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $23.42 and a 12-month high of $102.56.

In other Digital Turbine news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,690.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPS. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 18,135 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

