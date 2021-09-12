DeFiner (FIN) Price Hits $0.19

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 12th. One DeFiner coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000413 BTC on major exchanges. DeFiner has a total market capitalization of $7.82 million and approximately $234,902.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeFiner has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00062875 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.90 or 0.00163534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002903 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00014400 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00044527 BTC.

About DeFiner

DeFiner (CRYPTO:FIN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,364,486 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeFiner’s official website is definer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

DeFiner Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiner should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiner using one of the exchanges listed above.

