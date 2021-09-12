Brokerages Set Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target at $220.60

Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $220.70.

A number of research firms have commented on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Shares of CASY stock traded down $4.85 on Tuesday, hitting $190.38. The stock had a trading volume of 271,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,634. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $165.38 and a one year high of $229.18. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.44.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $1,103,171.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,220.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,834.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.