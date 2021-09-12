Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Receives $39.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.11.

URBN has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,681,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,292. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.32.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

