Open Predict Token Hits Market Capitalization of $138,925.25 (OPT)

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. During the last week, Open Predict Token has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Open Predict Token has a total market capitalization of $138,925.25 and $208.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Predict Token coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Open Predict Token

Open Predict Token (OPT) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

