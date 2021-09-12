BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioAtla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Get BioAtla alerts:

NASDAQ:BCAB remained flat at $$37.91 during mid-day trading on Friday. 288,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,622. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average is $46.00. BioAtla has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.34). On average, equities analysts predict that BioAtla will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Guy Levy sold 546,709 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $21,677,011.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 4,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $188,572.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,441,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,966,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 666,538 shares of company stock valued at $26,416,542 in the last quarter. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of BioAtla in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in BioAtla by 511.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in BioAtla during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BioAtla by 399.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in BioAtla during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.