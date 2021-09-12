KOK (KOK) One Day Volume Tops $3.03 Million

KOK (CURRENCY:KOK) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. KOK has a total market cap of $263.10 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KOK has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One KOK coin can currently be purchased for $2.45 or 0.00005343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00063222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.79 or 0.00163012 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002920 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00014540 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00044694 BTC.

KOK Coin Profile

KOK is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

Buying and Selling KOK

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.