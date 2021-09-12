Zacks: Analysts Expect Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Analysts forecast that Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Advent Technologies’ earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advent Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.50) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Advent Technologies.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Advent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Advent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Advent Technologies by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,616,000 after purchasing an additional 777,495 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,780,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Advent Technologies by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,454,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after acquiring an additional 738,699 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Advent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,815,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $13,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADN traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.43. The company had a trading volume of 338,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,707. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.54. Advent Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $19.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.60 million, a P/E ratio of -82.56 and a beta of 0.38.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

