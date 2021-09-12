Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Receives $17.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TWNK. Stephens began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hostess Brands by 17.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the first quarter worth about $156,000.

TWNK stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.10. 856,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,554. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hostess Brands has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess ?, Dolly Madison ?, Cloverhill ?, Big Texas ?, and Voortman ? brands.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.