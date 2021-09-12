Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Receives $9.86 Average PT from Analysts

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.86.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Ovid Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 114,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,666. The stock has a market cap of $234.37 million, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.80. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $126,203.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 3.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 257,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,505,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,706,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 7.3% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 141,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.