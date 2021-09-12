$4.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to post $4.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.19 billion and the lowest is $4.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices posted sales of $2.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year sales of $15.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.60 billion to $15.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.27 billion to $18.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.48.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $4,457,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,511,634.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 385,208 shares of company stock worth $38,359,887. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,365,000. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,690,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,046,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after buying an additional 1,870,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,611,000 after buying an additional 1,605,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.20. 32,560,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,093,840. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.24. The stock has a market cap of $127.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $122.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.