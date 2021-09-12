$4.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to post $4.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.19 billion and the lowest is $4.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices posted sales of $2.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year sales of $15.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.60 billion to $15.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.27 billion to $18.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Advanced Micro Devices.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.48.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $4,457,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,511,634.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 385,208 shares of company stock worth $38,359,887. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,365,000. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,690,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,046,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after buying an additional 1,870,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,611,000 after buying an additional 1,605,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.20. 32,560,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,093,840. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.24. The stock has a market cap of $127.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $122.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.