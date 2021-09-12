Brokerages Set Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Target Price at $544.55

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $544.55.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $567.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,088,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,815. Intuit has a 1-year low of $295.37 and a 1-year high of $582.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $534.12 and a 200 day moving average of $460.76. The company has a market capitalization of $154.95 billion, a PE ratio of 75.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $722,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,112 shares of company stock valued at $34,124,588. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

