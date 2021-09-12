Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) Receives GBX 77 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 77 ($1.01).

A number of research firms have weighed in on CINE. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on Cineworld Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Cineworld Group from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt dropped their target price on Cineworld Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Cineworld Group alerts:

Shares of LON CINE traded down GBX 0.68 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 62 ($0.81). 8,958,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,440,046. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 66.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 149.69. The stock has a market cap of £851.26 million and a P/E ratio of -0.74. Cineworld Group has a 12-month low of GBX 15.11 ($0.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 124.85 ($1.63). The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Cineworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.