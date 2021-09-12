Step Finance (STEP) Hits Market Cap of $5.73 Million

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.43 or 0.00003124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Finance has a market cap of $5.73 million and $21.82 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Step Finance has traded up 42.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00073911 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.15 or 0.00131236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.17 or 0.00183639 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.17 or 0.07291603 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,703.94 or 0.99712071 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $440.54 or 0.00961127 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

