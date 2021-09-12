Linscomb & Williams Inc. Acquires 5,145 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,958 shares of company stock valued at $6,270,533. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

CVS traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.79. 6,451,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,440,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.74. The company has a market cap of $110.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

