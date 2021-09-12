Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $6.86 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $53.30 on Friday, reaching $2,817.52. 1,840,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,220. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,707.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,414.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,925.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

