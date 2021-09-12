Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.63.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.15. 2,629,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,980. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $29.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

