Zacks: Brokerages Expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Callaway Golf reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 88.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Callaway Golf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $28.36. 1,678,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,988,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 2.10. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average of $30.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 43.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

