Zelwin (ZLW) Trading Down 13.4% This Week

Zelwin (CURRENCY:ZLW) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 12th. During the last seven days, Zelwin has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. Zelwin has a total market capitalization of $306.47 million and $908,408.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zelwin coin can now be purchased for about $4.24 or 0.00009248 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00063413 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.70 or 0.00163017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00044473 BTC.

Zelwin Profile

Zelwin (CRYPTO:ZLW) is a coin. Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,321,064 coins. Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @ZELWINofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zelwin’s official website is zelwin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined. For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up. “

Buying and Selling Zelwin

