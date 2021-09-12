Elitium Tops One Day Trading Volume of $463,638.00 (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. During the last week, Elitium has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $105.06 million and $463,638.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for $3.77 or 0.00008219 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Elitium

EUM is a coin. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

