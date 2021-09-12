Raydium (RAY) 1-Day Volume Tops $330.97 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 12th. During the last week, Raydium has traded up 33.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.19 or 0.00035334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a market cap of $1.08 billion and $330.97 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Raydium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00074210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.98 or 0.00130893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.71 or 0.00182691 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,853.05 or 1.00068830 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.31 or 0.07294205 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.71 or 0.00968337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,905,263 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.