Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Invests $54,000 in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after buying an additional 712,271 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 8.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,990,513,000 after buying an additional 1,060,482 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.4% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,681,007,000 after buying an additional 177,413 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Facebook by 3.7% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,041,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,546,565,000 after buying an additional 426,524 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price target on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus raised their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.48.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.53, for a total value of $25,859,169.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,584,140 shares of company stock valued at $917,936,108. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $378.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.85. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

