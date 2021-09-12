DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Receives $42.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.08.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 9,515 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.86 per share, with a total value of $369,752.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,060.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,324 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,857.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 17,791 shares of company stock worth $684,089 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 4.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,310,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,899,000 after acquiring an additional 127,553 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 27.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 14,005 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in DXC Technology during the second quarter worth $1,508,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 86.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,959,000 after acquiring an additional 462,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 42.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,738,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,399,000 after buying an additional 2,014,189 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,296,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,614. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

