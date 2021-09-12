AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.11.

ABC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $2,402,788.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $567,677.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,646,399 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

ABC traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.81. 687,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.33. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

