JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s 10th Largest Position

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,716,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 215,565 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.1% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $578,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% in the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $157.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $470.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.93 and its 200 day moving average is $155.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

