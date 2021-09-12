Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $12.33 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,344 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 0.6% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $6,460,000. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% during the second quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,483 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 89,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,347,000 after acquiring an additional 7,541 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the second quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,645 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 19.7% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $819,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,461,997. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,126,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $228.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.74 and a 200 day moving average of $119.24. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $100.34 and a 12 month high of $129.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

