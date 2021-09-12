Intersect Capital LLC Acquires 2,283 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.5% of Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 107,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,746,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 75,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 38,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.36. 8,311,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,461,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $167.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.