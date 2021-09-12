Zacks: Analysts Expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $0.63. Dycom Industries posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $4.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DY. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth about $30,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 23.1% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 16.1% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 194,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,063,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DY traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.54. The company had a trading volume of 189,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,119. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $50.53 and a 52-week high of $101.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

