Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) will report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Allena Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03).

ALNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

ALNA stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,306,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.20. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNA. Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 25,746 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 29,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

