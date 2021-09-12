Bezant (BZNT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $210.00

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Bezant has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $210.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezant coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bezant has traded 35.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00063384 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.07 or 0.00163534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00014678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00044607 BTC.

Bezant is a coin. It was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

