Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Sells 185 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises 2.7% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $83.00. 3,893,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,132,384. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.59 and its 200-day moving average is $83.28. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $125.15 billion, a PE ratio of 57.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.