Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$58.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTS shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC cut shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of FTS traded down C$0.12 on Tuesday, reaching C$58.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Fortis has a 12-month low of C$48.97 and a 12-month high of C$59.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$57.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$55.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.66%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.