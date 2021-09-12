SuperCoin Trading 36.8% Higher Over Last Week (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One SuperCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. SuperCoin has a total market capitalization of $73,384.91 and $10.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded 36.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000115 BTC.

SuperCoin Coin Profile

SuperCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,274,399 coins. SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

