Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.83.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist boosted their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,328,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.73. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $100.07 and a fifty-two week high of $149.07.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 34.78%. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Copart will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $6,422,959.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349 over the last quarter. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Copart by 2.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,644,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Copart by 16.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 204,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 288,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,280,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 58.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 270,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,417,000 after buying an additional 100,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

