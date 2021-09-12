Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.83.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist boosted their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday.
Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,328,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.73. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $100.07 and a fifty-two week high of $149.07.
In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $6,422,959.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349 over the last quarter. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Copart by 2.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,644,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Copart by 16.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 204,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 288,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,280,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 58.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 270,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,417,000 after buying an additional 100,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.
About Copart
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
