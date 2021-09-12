EvenCoin Hits One Day Volume of $195,837.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $61,904.31 and approximately $195,837.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.58 or 0.00815798 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001617 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $546.74 or 0.01190737 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EVNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.