GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$61.17.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of TSE GDI traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$55.55. The stock had a trading volume of 31,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,906. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1 year low of C$34.85 and a 1 year high of C$60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 22.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$53.51.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$372.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$384.28 million. As a group, analysts expect that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 2.2799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GDI Integrated Facility Services news, Senior Officer Jocelyn Trottier sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.90, for a total transaction of C$142,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,564,750. Also, Senior Officer Stéphane Lavigne sold 26,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.23, for a total value of C$1,543,393.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,893,912.38.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

