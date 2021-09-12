Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Pavion Blue Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 3.1% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $58,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.97. 6,696,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,391,293. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $439.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.09.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.