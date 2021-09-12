Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,719 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,537 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Adobe by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,107,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,406 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,246,613,000 after purchasing an additional 601,668 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 740,233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $351,883,000 after purchasing an additional 500,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,330,808 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,107,996,000 after purchasing an additional 422,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.69.

ADBE stock traded down $2.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $658.94. 1,204,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,727. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $673.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $631.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $545.51. The firm has a market cap of $313.92 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

