Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,013 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.7% of Intersect Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 129,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $931,000. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 118,261 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,512 shares of company stock worth $3,986,402 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CSCO. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.62.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.89. 13,622,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,303,435. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $243.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

