Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Takes Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,659,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,429 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $629,391,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,012 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at $220,348,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,553.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,304,000 after purchasing an additional 778,100 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.88 on Friday, hitting $376.59. 40,211,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,736,582. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $260.11 and a 12 month high of $382.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $368.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

